Recipe: Omelet in a cup

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a quick recipe that will give you some necessary nutrients, the nutrition team at Valir Pace has just what you’re looking for.
Ingredients:
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon milk or water
- Toppings (if desired): Shredded cheese, Chopped onion, Chopped bell pepper, Chopped ham, Cooked sausage crumbles, Mushrooms, Spinach leaves, Salt, Pepper
Directions:
1. Spray 12- to 16-ounce microwave-safe coffee cup with no-stick cooking spray. Crack eggs into cup. Add milk; beat with fork until well mixed.
2. Microwave 1 minute. Sprinkle with desired toppings. Microwave 30-60 seconds or until egg is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.
Recipe Tips:
- Microwave ovens vary so cooking time may need to be adjusted.
- Be sure your coffee cup is microwave safe and doesn’t get hot to the touch.
Nutrition Facts (1 serving without toppings)
- Calories 150
- Fat 10g
- Carbohydrates 1g
- Protein 13g
Recipe adapted from Land O Lakes.