OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a quick recipe that will give you some necessary nutrients, the nutrition team at Valir Pace has just what you’re looking for.

Ingredients:

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon milk or water
  • Toppings (if desired): Shredded cheese, Chopped onion, Chopped bell pepper, Chopped ham, Cooked sausage crumbles, Mushrooms, Spinach leaves, Salt, Pepper

Directions:

1. Spray 12- to 16-ounce microwave-safe coffee cup with no-stick cooking spray. Crack eggs into cup. Add milk; beat with fork until well mixed.

2. Microwave 1 minute. Sprinkle with desired toppings. Microwave 30-60 seconds or until egg is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Recipe Tips:

  • Microwave ovens vary so cooking time may need to be adjusted.
  • Be sure your coffee cup is microwave safe and doesn’t get hot to the touch.

Nutrition Facts (1 serving without toppings)

  • Calories 150
  • Fat 10g
  • Carbohydrates 1g
  • Protein 13g

Recipe adapted from Land O Lakes.

