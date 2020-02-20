Recipe: Omelet in a cup

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you’re looking for a quick recipe that will give you some necessary nutrients, the nutrition team at Valir Pace has just what you’re looking for.

Ingredients:

2 eggs

1 tablespoon milk or water

Toppings (if desired): Shredded cheese, Chopped onion, Chopped bell pepper, Chopped ham, Cooked sausage crumbles, Mushrooms, Spinach leaves, Salt, Pepper

Directions:

1. Spray 12- to 16-ounce microwave-safe coffee cup with no-stick cooking spray. Crack eggs into cup. Add milk; beat with fork until well mixed.

2. Microwave 1 minute. Sprinkle with desired toppings. Microwave 30-60 seconds or until egg is cooked through. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Recipe Tips:

Microwave ovens vary so cooking time may need to be adjusted.

Be sure your coffee cup is microwave safe and doesn’t get hot to the touch.

Nutrition Facts (1 serving without toppings)

Calories 150

Fat 10g

Carbohydrates 1g

Protein 13g

Recipe adapted from Land O Lakes.