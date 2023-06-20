OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For those looking to date again or just looking for a friend, online dating sites and apps have become popular among older adults.

Online dating sites have become a simple and accessible way to find new people without having to leave home. Here is a list of tips to help get started.

Choose a website

According to officials, many sites offer free trials or some free content, but finding prices can be confusing until the user registers and provides information.

Most sites have a monthly fee in order to view complete profiles or to message potential dates which normally ranges between $10 and $40 a month.

Some popular sites include eHarmony.com, Match.com and OKCupid.com. Some age specific sites include OurTime.com or SilverSingles.com.

If you’re looking to meet more specific people, some sites include EliteSingles.com, ChristianMingle.com, BLK-app.com, JSwipeApp.com and Facebook.com/dating.

Create your profile

When joining a dating site or app, you’ll need to create a profile that displays your personality, interests, hobbies as well as a recent photo of yourself.

ProfileHelper.com can help you write one for a fee.

Be cautious

Officials say when you register with a site you remain anonymous. There should be no access to your personal contact information until you decide to give it out, so be careful who you give it to.

Before meeting on a date, you should talk on the phone or video chat a few times, and when you do meet in person for the first time, meet in public or bring a friend with you.

According to officials, if someone asks for money or your financial information, do not give it out. Online dating/sweetheart scams are very common so be careful.

Be skeptical

Officials say people will exaggerate their profiles or completely lie in order to get more responses.

Some people may also use photos that are older that do not show what they really look like. Be skeptical and do not believe everything to see or read.

Reach out

According to officials, it is important to reach out and make an effort. Don’t be afraid to make the first move and message first if you find someone you like.

Your message can say something along the lines of “I really enjoyed your profile. I think we have some things in common.” You can keep it short and simple.

Don’t get discouraged

If you don’t get a response from someone, don’t let it upset you.

Just move on and keep looking. There are plenty of others that will be interested in you and it only takes one person to make online dating worth it.