National News
‘The Rock’ pledges to stop using real guns on film sets
1,200-year-old canoe pulled from lake: ‘Remarkable artifact’
Gallery
Rodgers’ vaccination response met with questions
Video
Millions consuming ‘invisible toxic cocktail’ of cancer-linked chemicals: study
Bezos offered Tom Hanks ride on Blue Origin rocket
Nike plans digital sneaker, clothing sales: report
Woman allegedly convinced husband he had Alzheimer’s, stole $600K from him
Video
Cost of college has risen 169% since 1980 – but salaries lag far behind, study finds
290 million-year-old skeleton found at national park
Gallery
Washington D.C.
CDC supports, Republicans question nationwide vaccine mandate
Video
Oklahoma Attorney General files lawsuit against Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates
What does the Viriginia gubernatorial election mean for DC?
Video
28M children in U.S. now eligible for Pfizer vaccine
Your Local Election HQ
Oklahoma proposition election results
Oklahoma State Superintendent of Schools announces run for governor, switches to Democratic party
Video
State Election Board Chairman shuts down claims of Oklahoma election fraud from My Pillow CEO
Video
Andrew Yang explains why he’s ‘breaking up’ with the Democratic Party
As Lawmakers Prepare for Redistricting Special Session, What You Need to Know
5 takeaways after California Gov. Newsom decisively defeats recall effort
Video
Edmond residents approve temporary sales tax to purchase land near Hafer Park
Your Local Election HQ: Oklahoma election results for several propositions
Lincoln County voters to consider plan for new jail on Tuesday
Video
Some Oklahomans hit the polls today to decide special elections
Vote Results: Oklahoma residents head to the polls for school propositions, ordinance changes
Historic: Edmond elects its first Black Mayor
Video
Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data
Trending
Oklahoma family suing railway company after family member dies of heart attack, emergency vehicles stuck behind train blocking tracks
Video
IN YOUR CORNER: Flooding continues at Oklahoma ‘hole in the wall’
Video
“Please adopt me or at least try,” Oklahoma teen hoping to live and work on a farm with forever family
Video
Oklahoma, 6 other Attorneys General files lawsuit against Biden administration over COVID-19 vaccine mandates for private sector
Oklahoma City Weather
Millions of dollars worth of high-grade drugs seized after Oklahoma County deputy pulls over retired Michigan firefighter
Video
Oklahoma State Senator files legislation to remove marijuana industry growers’ agricultural sales tax exemption
Neighbors fed up with California hoarder home
Video
Contact In Your Corner Team
Contact the KFOR In Your Corner Team
Latest News
Traveler with Biden tested positive for COVID-19 in Scotland
Video shows speeding car believed to be Henry Ruggs III moments before deadly crash
Video
Two teens charged with murdering high school Spanish teacher in Iowa
Video
OSDH: 576 new COVID-19 cases, 23 deaths in Oklahoma
Chicago officer charged in killing of husband
KFOR Digital Originals
New outdoor fitness court in Norman provides free gym option for community to get fit
Video
Changes coming to Oklahoma’s guardianship laws in November; here’s how it could affect you
Video
Beloved fall event, Pumpkinville, returns to downtown Oklahoma City with 30,000 pumpkins
Video
Evictions have resumed, but an Oklahoma agency still has millions of dollars left to help renters; Here’s how much money is still available
First Afghan refugees arrive in Oklahoma: Here’s what we know from a volunteer who greeted them at the airport
Video
Give ’em pumpkin to talk about: Halloween celebrations expected to be bigger than ever; Oklahoma communities already preparing
MUSIC HALL FOR ALL: How an Oklahoma City venue’s new certification is accommodating those with sensory sensitivities
Gallery
Oklahoma will receive the 3rd highest number of Afghan refugees coming to the United States; Here’s what resources will be available to them
First ever women’s mural festival making history in Oklahoma City
Video
Oklahoma woman’s health journey leads to a sweet result: starting her own chocolate company
Video
As moratorium end date looms, state agencies prompt struggling renters to seek out financial aid
Video
What happened to all the Texas Horned Lizards? Tinker AFB and the Oklahoma City Zoo are working to find out
Video
ONLY OKLAHOMA: What is the Land Run?
Video
