Two arrested on various charges after being stopped for speeding in school zone

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A traffic stop for speeding in a school zone led to the arrest of two people.

On Aug. 22, an officer with the Chickasha Police Department spotted a red Dodge Charger speeding through the school zone in the 900 block of S. 12th in Chickasha.

After pulling over the vehicle, the officer soon learned something else wasn’t right.

Officials discovered that the vehicle was carrying six ounces of marijuana packaged to sell, methamphetamine, cash and a realistic looking BB gun.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Devin Robnett and 18-year-old Lorena Ward on various charges, including possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of drug paraphernalia.