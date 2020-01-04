KFOR-TV, virtual channel 4 (UHF digital channel 27), is an NBC-affiliated television station licensed to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, United States.

The station is owned by the Nexstar Media Group, as part of a duopoly with independent station KAUT-TV (channel 43).

The two stations share studios on Britton Road in the McCourry Heights section of northeast Oklahoma City; KFOR’s transmitter is located between 122nd Street and the John Kilpatrick Turnpike, also on the city’s northeast side.

On cable, the station is available on Cox Communications and AT&T U-verse channel 4 in standard definition (and on Cox digital channel 704 and U-verse channel 1004 in high definition) in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area. It is also carried on channel 4 on most cable systems elsewhere within the Oklahoma City DMA as well as on DirecTV and Dish Network.

