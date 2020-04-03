Counting & sorting fun on the farm with Ally Dog

Breaking News
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Ally Dog Depot is doing its part in keeping kids entertained while still learning amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

This week's episode is all about counting and sorting.

It’s laundry day at the station and Connor needs a little help with the sorting. The problem is he can’t remember how to sort. Watch to see how Ally Dog and the farmyard friends help Connor better understand sorting.

Activity Book - Farm Page 1 -Episode 8_02 by KFOR on Scribd

Activity Book - Farm Page 2 Episode 8_03 by KFOR on Scribd

