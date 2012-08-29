Ask the Farm and Ranch Experts – Tarter Farm and Ranch Equipment

Durable. Dependable. Tough. American Made Since 1945

For over 65 years, the Tarter family has manufactured quality agricultural products that are built, used and trusted by ranchers and farmers across the world. Unlike many other manufacturers in the industry, Tarter maintains total control of all phases of manufacturing, from raw material purchase to final delivery. Tarter has long been the leading national manufacturer of farm gates and animal management equipment. From cattle squeeze chutes to horse stalls to farm gates to rodeo roping chutes, our more than 950 products are sought after in more than 7,000 farm and ranch stores nationwide.

Tarter maintains state-of-the-art facilities in Dunnville, Kentucky and in Box Elder County, Utah. Both facilities manufacture a full line of corral panels, gates, feeders, and associated farm and ranch equipment. In addition to these facilities we also have two facilities in Liberty, Kentucky – Liberty Water Tanks and Tarter Industries. These facilities manufacture a wide spectrum of stock tanks, 3-point equipment, rotary cutters, cattle-handling, and other equipment for the goat, equestrian, cattle, and hobby farm markets.