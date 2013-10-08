Top View Roofing – NewsChannel 4’s Ask the Roofing Expert

Serving you in four states and in six cities, we are your friend in the Midwest for residential and commercial roofs and roofing systems. We are happy to serve the community with inspections of their roof at no cost.

We have over a hundred years of combined experience in the construction industry and provide all customers with individually tailored roofing services that are competitively priced and backed by the finest materials and workmanship in the business. Our onsite supervisors are well experienced at dealing with multiple projects, ensuring our success and the satisfaction of every customer.