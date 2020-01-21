Arnold Joins Variety Care as Director of Women’s Health

Oklahoma City, OK – Variety Care is pleased to announce and welcome Dr. Katherine Arnold, MD, as the organization’s Director of Women’s Health. Arnold assumed her role on Nov. 11.

Dr. Arnold attended Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California, where she received her Bachelor of Science degree in psychology. Arnold received her medical degree from Georgetown University in 2013 and completed her OB-GYN residency training at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center in 2017. Arnold continued her work at OU by serving as an attending physician and assistant program director for the residency program.

“Working at Variety Care allows me to not only practice medicine, but to also work alongside other talented medical providers at a mission-driven community health center committed to providing superior health care services for all,” Arnold said. “During my time at Variety Care, I plan on working to continue expanding access to care, providing education for our providers, and expanding outreach to the LGBTQ and racial-minority patients.”

Arnold is board certified in Women’s Health. Her work has been featured in numerous medical publications. She has achieved numerous honors and awards in medicine including: the CREOG National Faculty Award for Excellence in Resident Training, numerous teaching awards from the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, the Angels in Adoption Award from the Congressional Coalition on Adoption, and several other teaching and clinical awards.

“Variety Care’s Women’s Health department is committed to providing care for all women at every stage of life.” Variety Care Chief Medical Officer Lydia Nightingale said. “Dr. Arnold’s commitment to expanding access and outreach to marginalized individuals and communities makes her the ideal candidate to lead our Women’s Health department towards new and exciting milestones.”

In her role as Director of Women’s Health, Arnold will lead a team of accomplished women’s health providers across 13 Variety Care locations. For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with thirteen health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.