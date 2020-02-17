Patients Find Relief Through Revision Spine Surgery

For patients who have previously undergone one spine surgery, it can be difficult to hear that they need yet another. However, even with the best surgical team and after care, it may be necessary to perform a revision spine surgery to correct complications from one surgery or to tackle newly developed problems unrelated to the previous procedure. The Spine Clinic of Oklahoma City offers top-of-the-line care to patients in need of revision spine surgery, in keeping with their mission to get patients back to an active, pain-free life.



There are many reasons patients might be in need of revision spine surgery. At the Spine Clinic, the main goal is to prevent patients having to endure the trauma of surgery again if at all possible. Pain management expert, Dr. Doug Beacham, works with patients daily to develop treatment plans that may allow patients to avoid surgery altogether. If surgery is indicated by a patient’s diagnosis, they are in good hands with Dr. Brett Braly, a top spine surgeon who has been nationally recognized for his contributions to the field of spine health.



Providers at The Spine Clinic suggest that spine surgery is indicated in patients who experience symptoms related to, “an unsuccessful surgery, an improper diagnosis, and/or post-surgical complications. The most common reason to have a revision spine is simply continued wear and tear with time.”



Dr. Braly understands that surgery is a scary prospect, especially in patients who have already undergone one or more surgeries. That’s why, for patients where it’s found medically necessary, he tries to use a minimally invasive approach. Minimally invasive revision spine surgery is far less traumatic than traditional “open” surgery, leading to fewer complications, better long term outcomes, and a faster recovery for patients.



According to the Spine Clinic, “the goal of any revision surgery is to reduce pain so you can get back to normal activities.” Their track-record shows success in all kinds of spine surgery. Many patients of Drs. Beacham and Braly report a total reduction of pain after surgery, allowing them to get back to work or back to their favorite pastimes. The staff at the Spine Clinic always put the patient first because they know that both non-surgical and surgical spine treatments can be daunting.



Common ailments that result in a need for a revision spine surgery are: the re-herniation of a disc, infection, pseudoarthrosis (failure to fuse after a previous fusion surgery), hardware failure, non-surgery related spinal degeneration, flat back syndrome, instability, and degeneration of the adjacent segment. When back surgery does not yield the expected outcome for the patient, the doctors at the Spine Clinic put their expertise to work correcting back problems and getting patients back on their feet.



“I believe in my heart that spine surgery for the right diagnosis and done appropriately does work,” says Dr. Braly. “But if there is any way that we can save those patients from the trauma of surgery, or at least minimize that to get people out of the hospital faster, that’s what I am hunting.”

However, when that isn’t possible in cases where patients require a revision surgery, the nationally recognized team at the Spine Clinic puts the patient’s needs first and does everything they can to get them back to an active and pain-free life.



For Oklahomans seeking to be one step closer to living pain-free, learn more, and schedule an appointment with Dr. Braly or Dr. Beacham at thespineclinicok.com. To keep up with advancements in orthopedic medicine, follow The Spine Clinic on Facebook.



We are proud to be the Spine Expert for KFOR-TV. For more information go to KFOR.com/SpineExperts





Call The Spine Clinic of Oklahoma City at (405) 424-5415

Have a spine or back pain question? Ask the spine expert here:

This content sponsored by The Spine Clinic.