Spine pain getting on your nerve?

Pressure on the spinal cord and nerve roots can cause extreme pain and is experienced by many. Spinal cord and nerve decompression surgeries refer to a variety of procedures that are used to relieve pressure on the spinal cords and nerve roots. The pressure, in turn, creates an array of symptoms that are recognizable among many patients. Dr. Braly and Dr. Beacham specialize in spinal medicine, and are familiar with symptoms that could be alleviated with individualized treatment.

Chronic pain, numbness, tingling, weakness, unsteadiness, are many of the common symptoms linked to spinal pressure. With the proper diagnosis, these uncomfortable and often painful symptoms can be alleviated completely. The team of providers at The Spine Clinic are continually pursuing advancements in the latest techniques, and treatments available in spine medicine. The implementation of modern advancements has proven to be monumental in creating faster and less painful recoveries for many Spine Clinic patients.

Spinal compression is often an indicator of spinal stenosis. Spinal stenosis refers to the narrowing of the cavities in your spine, applying pressure to the nerves. Another leading cause of spinal stenosis is the thickening of ligaments, and the degeneration of facet joints. Most commonly seen in the lower back and neck, if left untreated, can lead to patients enduring severe nerve damage.

Dr. Braly, the Director at The Spine Clinic, is one of the nation’s leading advocates for minimally invasive techniques in spine surgery. “I believe in my heart that spine surgery for the right diagnosis and done appropriately does work,” says Dr. Braly. There are many different treatment options for spinal stenosis, and the team of providers at The Spine Clinic work together in preparing, delivering, and monitoring individualized treatment plans for their patients.

For Oklahomans who are seeking relief from chronic pain due to spinal stenosis, schedule an appointment with Dr. Braly or Dr. Beacham at thespineclinicok.com. To keep up with growth in orthopedic medicine, follow The Spine Clinic on Facebook.