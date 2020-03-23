Variety Care Expands Access with Opening of Reno Health Center

(Oklahoma City, OK)—Variety Care Reno is now open and accepting patients. The new community health center, located at 4000 W. Reno, is the latest in an extensive expansion venture to increase access to quality, affordable care in Oklahoma.

The state-of-the-art health care center will offer a wide range of health services including family medicine, vision, dental, behavioral health, and more. Family medicine and behavioral health services are available now with additional health services expected soon.

“Variety Care continues to examine avenues to remove barriers impeding access to health care,” CEO Lou Carmichael. “Patients will find that our community health centers offer excellence in patient care, highly competent staff members, and over 125 board-certified health care professionals dedicated to our vision of expanded health care for all.”

The 11,000-square-foot clinic is the latest in several projects aimed at helping Variety Care expand health care across the state. Additional efforts include the opening of Variety Care Anadarko, a new community health care center serving patients in Anadarko, Oklahoma. In 2020, Variety Care also increased immediate medical care for minor emergencies through the expansion of Urgent Care at Variety Care Straka Terrace. A fourth WIC location also opened in February at the Britton Health Center.

“Variety Care has been an incredible partner and we were thrilled to have a dedicated space on our campus for students to easily access care,” OSU-OKC President Brad Williams said. “With the opening of Variety Care Reno, more students will have the opportunity to receive increased services in a larger facility, located less than a mile from our campus.”

The new community health center will help the organization increase capacity by 50 percent. Additional medical providers will be able to expand care in the area, making services more accessible for a community in need.

“We appreciate the support of OSU-OKC for their help in establishing this practice,” Executive Vice President Tim Reddout said. “These projects create a multitude of access points for new and existing patients to receive care. We are committed to improving the state of health in Oklahoma by developing more health centers and services for vulnerable populations.”

As demand for services continued to increase, Variety Care identified a larger health care facility to best serve community needs. Patients of Variety Care at OSU-OKC are encouraged to schedule appointments at Variety Care Reno. Any appointment scheduled prior to the clinic’s opening will now take place at the new Reno location.

For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. Appointments are available now. To schedule an appointment or receive, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc. Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with 14 health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.