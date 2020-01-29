Variety Care Straka Terrace Now Offering Open Access on Sundays

Oklahoma City, OK – Variety Care expands access with walk-in care for minor urgent medical needs – now available on Sundays at Open Access at Variety Care Straka Terrace. Open Access offers immediate care for non-life-threatening health issues that are unable to wait for a doctor’s appointment.

Walk-in care at Variety Care Straka Terrace is available Monday -Friday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. Walk-in care is also available at the Lafayette location. Please visit varietycare.org for a complete list of hours.

Open Access provides treatment for urgent health crises including fever, cold symptoms, flu symptoms, minor sprains and strains, asthma symptoms, headaches, minor injuries, nausea, vomiting, and more. The extension of Open Access at Straka Terrace emphasizes Variety Care’s dedication to offering high quality, cost-efficient medical care to all patients.

“For 87 years, Variety Care has been acknowledged for achievements in medical quality,” CEO Lou Carmichael said. “Open Access continues our vision of expanded health care for all by offering convenient and affordable medical outcomes for our patients.”

For more information on Variety Care, please visit varietycare.org. To schedule an appointment, please call (405) 632-6688.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with 13 health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.