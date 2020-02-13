WIC Services Now Available at Britton Health Center

Oklahoma City, OK– The Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, now offers services at Variety Care’s Britton Health Center, located at 721 W. Britton Road. Appointments are available now and may be scheduled by calling (405) 632-6688.

The new WIC clinic features multiple offices, a WIC classroom, nutrition offices, and more. Most importantly, the new construction provides community members of Oklahoma’s historic “Old Britton” access to several WIC services including: breastfeeding support, nutrition and group classes, healthy lifestyle education, and more.

“For more than 45 years, WIC has served the nation’s most vulnerable women, infants, and children living in low-income neighborhoods across the USA,” Variety Care CEO Lou Carmichael said. “Good food and healthy diets are the building blocks for successful lives.”

WIC is a federally funded nutrition education and supplemental food program by the Food and Nutrition Service, a Federal agency of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The program benefits low-income pregnant and breastfeeding women, or women who have delivered within the last six months, as well as infants, and children under age 5. WIC offers numerous programs aimed at improving the health of mothers and children.

“This location will serve as Variety Care’s fourth WIC location,” WIC Clinic Manager Erin Coppenbarger said. “Incorporating WIC services at the Britton Health Center will have a profound impact on new moms as they gain the tools needed to support themselves and their families.”

To see if you may qualify for WIC Services, contact Variety Care at (405) 632-6688 or the Oklahoma State Department of Health WIC Service at 1-888-655-2942.

About Variety Care, Inc.

Variety Care, Inc. is Oklahoma’s largest community health center with 14 health care facilities in central and western Oklahoma. In 2018, we provided comprehensive and coordinated medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and social services to 124,733 individuals through 304,893 encounters. A United Way partner agency, Variety Care serves patients with insurance and without insurance and strives to make health care affordable and accessible for all patients. The Variety Care Foundation provides philanthropic support and community awareness for Variety Care and its efforts.