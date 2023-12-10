The 2024 Honda Civic Type R costs $1,900 more than it did the previous model year.

First spotted by Motor1, the Civic Type R now carries a base price of $44,795 before destination. That’s up from $42,895 for the 2023 model. The mandatory $1,095 destination charge hasn’t changed, and with it added in, you’re looking at $45,890 in total. Honda doesn’t offer multiple trim levels for the Civic Type R, so that’s at least as high as it goes before options.

No apparent changes were made for 2024, the second model year for the current-generation Type R. A Honda spokesperson told Motor1 that the price increase was due to “higher costs associated with production and logistics and is taking effect with the 2024 model year.”

Standard features include 19-inch wheels, a Bose audio system, and the Honda Sensing bundle of driver aids. The Type R is available solely with a 6-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive. A 2.0-liter turbo-4 engine provides 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque, making the Civic Type R the most powerful production car ever sold by Honda in the U.S.

2024 Honda Civic Type R

Based on the 11th-generation Civic hatchback, the current Type R represents the nameplate’s sixth generation, albeit only the second to reach the U.S. It has a more grown-up feel than its predecessor. The current-generation Civic Type R earned the title of Motor Authority Best Car to Buy 2023.

As Motor1 notes, the Civic Si sedan didn’t get as big of a price hike for 2024. It starts at $30,195 with destination, or $300 more than the 2023 model.

Related Articles