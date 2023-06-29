The 2024 Kia Telluride three-row SUV costs $330 more than the price of the 2023 Kia Telluride at this time last year, with the only change being amber daytime running lights. The winning family hauler starts at $37,355, including a $1,365 destination fee, Kia announced Monday.

Refreshed for 2023 and winner of The Car Connection’s Best Family Car To Buy award, the handsome SUV comes in a dizzying ten trims that share one powertrain, a 3.8-liter V-6 that makes 291 hp and 262 lb-ft of torque. The Telluride lacks an electrified version such as in the 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander and the 2023 Ford Explorer. Fuel economy peaks at 22 mpg combined with front-wheel drive or 20 mpg combined with AWD.

An 8-speed automatic sends power to the front wheels, but all-wheel drive is available for $2,000 on all but the X-Line or X-Pro models. Those off-road-adjacent X- models have it standard, as well as a center locking differential that can send up to 50% of the torque to the rear axle, as well as lock the axles equally for lower speed off-roading. A self-leveling suspension comes is included on X- models.

Standard safety features include automatic emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection, blind-spot monitors, adaptive cruise control, and active lane control. The base Telluride LX seats up to eight passengers, and comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch touchscreen with smartphone compatibility, five USB ports, and a wifi hotspot.

For $39,255, the Telluride S upgrades to 20-inch alloy wheels, a power driver’s seat, heated front seats, a wireless phone charger, and second-row captain’s chairs to seat seven passengers total.

The EX model costs $42,955 this year, and adds wood trim, a sunroof, power front seats covered in leather, power-folding side mirrors, and a hands-free tailgate.

The EX can also be equipped with the X-Line upgrades, which includes AWD and a heated steering wheel. For $47,250, or $2,295 more than the EX with AWD, the 2024 EX X-Line buffs up the look of the Telluride with distinct 20-inch wheels, roof rails, and ground clearance that increases from 8.0 inches to 8.4 inches. Different bumpers help to improve approach and departure angles, and a revised traction control system and integrated Tow mode add more grip and more grunt. It can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The SX model costs $47,155, and can be equipped with the new X-Pro package for a total of $51,750. In addition to the X-Line enhancements, it rolls on 18-inch wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires, and has a 110-inverter outlet in the cargo area to help charge or inflate recreational craft. The X-Pro grade boosts towing capacity to 5,500 pounds.

The SX-Prestige AWD tops the lineup at $52,055, or $53,450 for the X-Line, and $54,450 for the X-Pro. It’s loaded with nappa leather, a head-up display, heated and cooled second-row seats, a surround-view camera system, and Harman Kardon audio.

Built in Georgia, the 2024 Telluride goes on sale this month.

