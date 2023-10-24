Mercedes-Benz’s EQS SUV already offers plenty of bells and whistles but there’s a version from Maybach that truly dials up the luxury and exclusivity factor.

The Maybach EQS SUV, revealed last spring, is a new addition to Mercedes’ lineup for 2024, and the automaker on Tuesday confirmed a starting price of $181,050, including a $1,150 destination charge.

There’s only the one grade, the EQS 680 SUV, but there are plenty of options that will quickly inflate the price tag beyond $200,000.

All versions come with the same powertrain, in this case a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup delivering a peak 649 hp, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in 4.1 seconds and a governed top speed of 130 mph.

While those numbers are nothing to sneeze at, it’s the comfort that’s the focus here. For example, the vehicle comes standard with an air suspension with continuously adjustable damping, a Burmester 4D Surround setup with 15 speakers and Dolby Atmos, and Mercedes’ 56-inch Hyperscreen control interface which combines multiple screens into a single unit. One of the screens is for the infotainment system which has been set up so that roughly 80% of the most common functions can be accessed directly from the home screen.

EQS 680 SUV buyers also have the option of an Executive Rear Seat Package that can be added at no cost. The package swaps out the standard five-seat configuration and replaces it with four seats, where the rear seats consist of two individual seats with access to folding tables, heated and cooled cupholders, and a heated armrest. A in-cabin fragrance dispenser is also included.

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

Buyers with extra cash to splurge can add a Maybach Night Series Design Package in combination with the Executive Rear Seat Package. This additional package costs $25,000 and adds unique 21-inch wheels, walnut wood trim with a herringbone pattern, nappa leather, rose gold accents in the headlights, and more.

Order books for the Maybach EQS SUV are already open. Like all EQS SUVs, production is handled at the Mercedes plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

