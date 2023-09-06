The Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat is returning for the 2024 model year, this time almost certainly for the last time.

The SUV’s supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat finally bows out of production at the end of the year, meaning anyone interested will need to act fast. Pricing information hasn’t been announced but the 2023 Durango SRT Hellcat is priced from $95,200, including a $1,595 destination charge.

The Hellcat is also still offered in the 2024 Ram 1500 TRX, and Ram in August announced a final-edition model to celebrate the engine.

The Durango SRT Hellcat originally arrived for the 2021 model year. It was initially planned as a one-and-done and went away after one year. But due to popular demand, Dodge revived it for the 2023 model year. Output for the 2024 model is once again 710 hp, which is enough to hustle the midsize SUV from 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds, pass the quarter-mile in 11.5 seconds, and reach a top speed of 180 mph. The fast family hauler also continues to carry up to seven passengers and tow up to 8,700 pounds.

2024 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

Beyond the engine, the Durango SRT Hellcat packs an 8-speed automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, a sport-tuned suspension, and powerful Brembo brakes. The brake package consists of 6-piston calipers and 15.8-inch rotors up front and 4-piston calipers and 13.8-inch rotors at the rear.

There haven’t been any major changes to the rest of the Durango lineup for 2024, though Dodge has made blind-spot monitors a standard feature. A new blind-spot monitor with trailer detect function is also included with the available Trailer Tow Group package. The Durango’s popular Tow N Go package has also been made available on the Citadel grade for the first time.

The other grades available for 2024 include the SXT, GT, R/T, and SRT 392. The standard engine in the SXT, GT, and Citadel is a 295-hp 3.6-liter V-6. A 360-hp 5.7-liter V-8 is standard in the R/T and available on the Citadel via the addition of the Tow N Go package. The SRT 392 features a 475-hp 6.4-liter V-8 as standard.

While the SRT Hellcat grade is on its way out, Dodge isn’t ready to bid farewell to the V-8 engine just yet. Both the 5.7- and 6.4-liter V-8s are expected to stick around in subsequent model years, though they too will eventually bow out. Dodge parent company Stellantis has already revealed the Hurricane turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-6 as the likely successor. The Hurricane produces up to 510 hp in its current form.

