Long for the days when BMW’s design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?

Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.

The B5 GT is an uprated version of Alpina’s B5 based on the BMW 5-Series, and with a peak power rating of 625 hp, it’s the semi-official BMW tuner’s most powerful model yet.

The power comes from a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V-8 that delivers a peak torque of 627 lb-ft. It’s mated to a reinforced version of the 5-Series’ 8-speed automatic transmission, as well as a rear-biased version of BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system. Performance estimates include 0-62 mph acceleration in less than 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 205 mph.

2023 BMW Alpina B5 GT

To shore up the handling, a dome-bulkhead-strut claimed by Alpina to improve steering accuracy and response has been added. The B5 Touring wagon benefits further with a slightly reduced ride height at the rear.

Stopping power comes from a Brembo brake package comprising 4-piston fixed calipers up front and floating calipers at the rear. They clamp down on to 15.5-inch rotors up front and 15.7-inch rotors at the rear.

2023 BMW Alpina B5 GT

The standard wheels are a 20-inch set of Alpina’s classic multi-spoke design. They are wrapped in 255/35 and 295/30 tires front and rear.

Alpina also offers a number of options to dress up the cabin. One of these is a pair of sport bucket seats with extra bolstering. The seats feature a combination of leather and Alcantara trim. Alpina also has its own trim pieces to line parts of the dash.

2023 BMW Alpina B5 GT

Some 250 examples will be built for worldwide sale.

For buyers who miss out, BMW is close to revealing a redesigned 5-Series, and the new car will almost certainly spawn a new Alpina B5. There may even be an electric B5 from Alpina since the next 5-Series will also have an electric i5 variant.

