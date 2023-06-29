Business is booming for Bugatti. The French performance marque delivered a record 80 units in 2022, and with additional models such as the Bolide track car and Mistral roadster on the way new records will likely continue to be set.

To support further growth in what Bugatti describes as the post-Chiron era, the company on Wednesday announced plans to expand its headquarters and main plant located in Molsheim, France.

A new two-story facility spanning approximately 22,820 square feet will be built next to the current plant in the second half of 2024. Bugatti said the new facility will support both management and production teams.

The facility is also expected to support new electrification technologies Bugatti will implement in future models, including potentially the Chiron’s successor. Mate Rimac, who heads the Bugatti Rimac partnership, has described the car as a hybrid.

Artist’s impression of expansion of Bugatti’s plant and headquarters in Molsheim, France

Rimac said Buggati will show something later this year, and it could be the Chiron’s successor, although production may trail the reveal by a year or more. The car will feature a newly developed engine for the internal-combustion component of its hybrid powertrain, as the current turbocharged 8.0-liter W-16 is scheduled to be phased out with the 99-car run of Mistral roadsters.

Bugatti on Wednesday also announced plans for a recruitment drive, with a focus on gaining new talent in the areas of quality control, planning, logistics, and production. The compact expects to increase the number of staff in Molsheim by more than 50% by the end of 2027.

