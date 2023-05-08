Fisker’s Ocean compact electric crossover is finally being delivered to customers, the California company said last week.

The first example was delivered to a customer in Denmark, the birthplace of Fisker CEO and founder Henrik Fisker, who was present to personally hand over the vehicle.

The customer selected an Ocean One launch edition, finished in a white exterior and fitted with a matching white interior. The chosen wheels were Fisker’s 22-inch AirGlider design in black.

The news comes a little more than three years after the design of the Fisker Ocean was first shown. Production of customer examples started recently at a plant in Austria operated by contract manufacturer Magna Steyr. The same company provided the platform for the Ocean and helped develop the vehicle.

Henrik Fisker with the first customer Fisker Ocean – May 2023 2023 Fisker Ocean 2023 Fisker Ocean

Ocean deliveries in the U.S. are expected to start later this year. The vehicle is currently in the certification process. Fisker in April announced the completion of the crash safety test program.

“I appreciate the patience of our reservation holders and am excited to get vehicles in the hands of our customers,” Henrik Fisker said in a statement.

The Ocean is slated to arrive in the U.S. as a 2023 model. It will be priced from $37,499 for buyers looking to purchase the crossover outright. Fisker also plans to offer leases with no fixed terms, starting from $379 per month. The leases will include all servicing and maintenance, and will allow up to 30,000 miles to be driven annually.

The Ocean will be offered in Sport, Ultra, and Extreme grades. The base front-wheel-drive Sport will have a single 275-hp electric motor, run from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds, and deliver an EPA-rated 250 miles of range, according to Fisker. At the other end of the spectrum, Extreme buyers can look forward to 550 hp from a dual-motor system, which will cut the 0-60 mph time to a claimed 3.6 seconds. This grade is expected to deliver an EPA-rated range of 350 miles.

