There’s a new U.S. electric vehicle startup that promises to deliver vehicles with the performance to rival Tesla’s Plaid versions of the Model S and Model X, as well as Rimac’s Nevera hypercar.

The startup is Mullen, and the Southern California company used this week’s 2024 CES in Las Vegas to present the first of these, the Five RS.

As the name suggests, the Five RS is based on Mullen’s Five compact crossover first shown at the 2021 Los Angeles auto show. However, the RS version is a significant improvement, not only in performance but also design and technology.

The Five RS sits much lower to the ground than the regular Five, and boasts unique styling inside and out. Peak power of more than 1,000 hp is promised from a dual-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain that includes a 2-speed gearbox. The gearbox is key to the Five RS hitting Mullen’s top speed target of more than 200 mph. The company also quotes a 0-60 mph time of less than two seconds and 60-0 mph braking performance in less than 110 feet.

Mullen Five RS

The Five RS is equipped with Brembo brake calipers gripping carbon-ceramic discs, as well as an Ultra-Performance Race Track mode for maximizing power and enhancing steering engagement. Additionally, the vehicle is said to come with an AI-powered voice assistant equipped with facial recognition technology.

Mullen is short on platform details but said the Five RS will feature an 800-volt electrical architecture and 100 kwh of battery capacity, enabling a 10-80% charge time of 21 minutes and a range of 300 miles. The company’s targeted curb weight is 5,070 pounds.

Pricing hasn’t been revealed but Car and Driver reported that Mullen CEO David Michery said during the CES reveal that the starting price will be $295,000. That’s well above the $55,000 price target Mullen has placed on the regular Five.

Mullen Five RS

Production of the Five will take place at a plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The plant’s former owner was AM General, which built Hummers and the Mercedes-Benz R-Class at the site. Mullen is accepting reservations for the Five and has previously hinted at production starting in 2024, though the company’s website now points to the Five RS version arriving first. Production of the performance crossover is slated to start in 2025.

In addition to the Five, Mullen plans to launch its own version of the Qiantu K50, a Chinese electric sports car that Mullen will rename the GT and also offer in RS guise. The company also plans a minicar to be called the Go.

Mullen is also active in the commercial vehicles sector, providing electric vans and trucks under its own brand. And following the acquisition of Bollinger, another EV startup, in 2022, Mullen intends to introduce electric trucks under the Bollinger label. Additionally, Mullen will resume the development of Bollinger’s B1 and B2 electric SUV and pickup truck.

