The Cadillac CT6 was dropped in the U.S. after 2020, but the full-size sedan nameplate remains on sale in China where it has just spawned a second-generation model.

Unveiled on Sunday at an event marking two decades of Cadillac’s presence in China, the redesigned CT6 keeps the previous generation’s rear-wheel-drive Omega platform but adopts a sharp new look clearly influenced by 2016’s Escala concept.

It measures 205.6 inches long, which is roughly the same as the previous generation. However, instead of the traditional notchback design of the older model, the new one adopts a fastback design.

Inside, it has the same curved display for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen found in most recent Cadillacs. Depending on the grade, buyers can opt for quilted leather on the seats, real wood accents on the dash and door panels, and the latest version of General Motors’ Super Cruise automated driver-assist feature.

2024 Cadillac CT6 (China spec)

Only one powertrain has been announced. It’s a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that’s rated at 233 hp and mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

The new CT6 is priced in China from 359,700 renminbi (approximately $50,800). Deliveries in that market start later this year.

Though prototypes were spotted testing on U.S. soil in recent years, it’s unlikely the car will be offered here due to the lack of demand for sedans, as well as Cadillac’s commitment to only launching electric vehicles in this market.

Cadillac also unveiled a new GT4 compact crossover in China. It sits between the XT4 and XT5 in terms of size, and is priced to start in the Chinese market at 219,700 renminbi (approximately $31,000). Buyers can choose between 1.5- and 2.0-liter turbo-4s, both featuring mild-hybrid systems.

2024 Cadillac GT4 (China spec)

The sole transmission is a 9-speed automatic, but buyers can choose front- or all-wheel drive.

Production of both the CT6 and GT4 is handled by SAIC-GM, GM’s main Chinese joint venture.

