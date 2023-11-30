The Renault 5 of the 1970s, sold in the U.S. as the Le Car, is about to return as an electric vehicle.

Renault previewed the modern 5 two years ago with the 5 Prototype show car, and at the 2024 Geneva auto show next February, the automaker will finally show the production version. Sales in markets where the French brands operates are due to start later in 2024, with the start of deliveries to follow in early 2025.

A high-performance version of the modern 5 developed by Alpine will also be launched next year as the A290. Alpine, which plans a U.S. launch in 2027, previewed the A290 in May with a concept car.

Teaser shots released on Thursday suggest the modern 5, which will be known as the Renault 5 E-Tech, will closely resemble the 5 Prototype. The lights look similar, and Renault has even retained the 5 Prototype’s battery charge indicator located on the hood in the same position where the original 5 had a vent.

Teaser for Renault 5 E-Tech debuting at 2024 Geneva auto show

The Renault 5 E-Tech will measure just 154 inches long, making it slightly longer than a Mini Cooper.

Multiple battery options will be offered, and a 52-kwh unit will be offered initially. Renault estimates a range of more than 200 miles for this battery. Bidirectional charging will also be available, a technology that, in certain cases, can enable energy to be sold back to the grid or used to power a home.

Renault never showed the interior of the 5 Prototype but said it featured a freestanding glass display for different vehicle functions. Look for the familiar digital gauge cluster and touchscreen infotainment hub to appear in the 5 E-Tech. An AI-powered digital assistant known as Reno will also be featured, Renault has confirmed.

Renault 5 Prototype

The 5 E-Tech uses the CMF-B EV platform from the Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance, branded the AmpR Small platform by Renault. The modular platform, which features multi-link rear suspension, has been developed for subcompact and compact EVs and will also serve a Nissan Micra successor.

Powertrain details haven’t been announced.

The 5 isn’t the only iconic nameplate Renault plans to revive for the electric era. At the 2022 Paris auto show, Renault unveiled a concept for pint-size off-roader that previews a modern 4.

