Larry Kosilla’s Ammo NYC car-detailing shop has seen a wide variety of vehicles, but this time it’s playing host to something very rare indeed: the first Koenigsegg CC850.

Kosilla has produced a ton of videos on car detailing, and this time he’s applied his skills to the CC850 displayed at August’s 2022 Monterey Car Week. It was on its way from California to a presentation to customers in New York’s swanky Hamptons, making a quick stop at Kosilla’s shop to freshen up.

Koenigsegg CC850

The CC850 wasn’t in need of as much attention as some of the other cars that have passed through the shop, but Kosilla gave it a thorough wash and Reflex Pro enamel coating, which should make it harder for dirt to stick to the paint.

Speaking of paint, the CC850’s 25-stage paint maxed out Kosilla’s paint depth gauge. Areas with thinner paint need to be treated more delicately, but that’s not a problem here. Koenigsegg is no stranger to elaborate paint jobs; the Jesko show car displayed at the 2019 Geneva auto show had 34 layers to its paint.

The CC850 is a re-imagination of Koenigsegg’s first production car—the CC8S. The styling borrowed heavily from that hypercar, but the CC850 is powered by Koenigsegg’s current twin-turbo 5.0-liter V-8 tuned to deliver 1,169 hp with regular pump gas or 1,366 hp with E85 fuel. The V-8 is coupled to a new version of Koenigsegg’s Light Speed Transmission that can switch between a 9-speed automatic mode and 6-speed manual mode—complete with clutch pedal.

Koenigsegg originally planned 50 build slots but they sold out in record time after the CC850’s Monterey debut, which meant some of the company’s loyal customers missed out. The automaker quickly upped production, adding 20 build slots. But even that won’t meet demand for the car, CEO Christian von Koenigsegg anticipates, maintaining the CC850’s air of exclusivity.

