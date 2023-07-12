Hyundai blazes into the 2024 model year riding the success of its two electric vehicles while refreshing its sedans and redesigning two of its most popular crossover SUVs. It’s the sixth largest automaker in the U.S. in terms of sales in the first half of 2023, and the only one in the top six without a mid-size or full-size pickup truck.

While the Ioniq 5 hatchback continues to impress, winning The Car Connection’s Best Electric Car To Buy 2023, the Ioniq 6 sedan takes it even further. It has one of the lowest coefficients of drag of any car on the market, and ties with Lucid for the most efficient electric car at less than half the price. Those models carry over as Hyundai preps for what might be its most daring electric vehicle yet, the likely 2025 Ioniq 7 three-row electric crossover.

Also coming in 2025 is a refreshed version of its bestseller, the Hyundai Tucson. In the meantime, the brand’s attack consists of not just electric cars and popular crossover SUVs, but Hyundai keeps expanding its N performance line, from the Kona small crossover to the forthcoming Ioniq 5 N.

Here’s what’s the haps and all that slaps from Hyundai for the 2024 model year.

New or redesigned Hyundai models

2024 Hyundai Kona 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric

Small crossover designed as an electric vehicle first with carryover combustion engine options.

Base 2.0-liter inline-4 makes 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque; it pairs with a CVT and available all-wheel drive.

N Line and Limited models use a 190-hp 1.6-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed automatic; no more dual-clutch automatic.

New Kona EV uses a 64.8-kwh battery pack with a 150-kw front motor making 201 hp and 188 lb-ft; range up to 260 miles.

New design with better aero stretches nearly six inches in length and has a 2.4-inch longer wheelbase.

Rear legroom stretches out to 38.2 inches, and rear cargo volume improves 6.3 cubic feet to 25.5 cubic feet.

Every model comes with dual 12.3-inch display screens and good driver-assist tech.

The popular mid-size crossover SUV will be revealed later this summer.

Refreshed Hyundai models

Compact sedan dons a revised front end that’s especially pronounced on Elantra N performance models, with a smaller grille set over a larger lower air intake. The thinner headlights are more swept back and are visually connected by a chrome-like bar across the front.

Hyundai hasn’t announced Elantra changes for the U.S., but expect the Elantra N’s 276-hp 2.0-liter turbo-4 to carry over. A 6-speed manual or 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission send power to the front wheels.

Expect the 139-hp hybrid with its 1.6-liter inline-4 and 1.3-kwh battery pack to continue, with an excellent 54 mpg combined rating.

It remains to be seen if the base 147-hp inline-4 with a CVT will carry over.

The mid-size sedan wears a new front end as well, with the hood dipping low into a light bar spanning the nose like an electric car. It’s the forehead line over a lower, wider grille, flanked by rectangular headlight housings.

Inside, the low dash features twin 12.3-inch screens curved toward the driver under a single pane of glass. The gear shifter moves from the console to the steering column, similar to the Ioniq 5.

Three carryover engines remain, with Hyundai dropping the 1.6-liter turbo-4.

The base 191-hp 2.5-liter inline-4 powers most cars, and an 8-speed automatic sends power to the front wheels only.

A 290-hp 2.5-liter turbo-4 with an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic elevates N Line models.

A 192-hp 2.0-liter inline-4 hybrid paired to an electric motor returns 52 mpg combined.

Carryover Hyundai models

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric hatchback

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan

2024 Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell crossover

2024 Hyundai Palisade three-row crossover SUV

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz small pickup truck

2024 Hyundai Tucson compact crossover

2024 Hyundai Venue subcompact crossover

