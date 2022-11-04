These once affordable used cars are now unaffordable for the average consumer

(iSeeCars) — Used car prices have increased as a result of changes in consumer behavior, supply chain issues, and other effects of the pandemic; however, household incomes and wage growth have not grown at the same rate.

According to the latest iSeeCars.com analysis, these used car price increases have resulted in a 26.7% drop in used car affordability from August 2019 to August 2022.

Used Cars That Have Dropped the Most in Affordability in Each State

iSeeCars determined the used cars that have had the most significant decreases in affordability in each state.

Used Cars That Have Dropped the Most in Affordability in Each State State Used Car Model % Above Used Car Affordability Threshold, August 2022 $ Over Aug 2019 Used Car Price Avg 3yo Used Car Price Aug 2022 Alabama Toyota Camry 40.3% $11,164 $27,720 Alaska Jeep Cherokee 3.7% $7,918 $29,563 Arizona Volvo S60 29.5% $13,676 $32,762 Arkansas Jeep Compass 36.4% $11,758 $26,256 California Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 27.6% $14,965 $39,691 Colorado BMW 3 Series 33.5% $15,586 $40,231 Connecticut Ford Mustang 34.4% $16,020 $41,242 Delaware Chevrolet Traverse 45.1% $15,436 $37,783 Florida Nissan LEAF 55.5% $23,418 $35,919 Georgia Toyota Prius 36.4% $13,836 $33,254 Hawaii Dodge Charger 44.7% $20,634 $44,995 Idaho Subaru Legacy 44.7% $17,957 $35,231 Illinois Volvo S60 35.8% $15,961 $35,922 Indiana Honda Accord 28.9% $11,806 $29,637 Iowa GMC Terrain 30.0% $11,538 $31,236 Kansas Honda Accord 29.9% $10,915 $30,513 Kentucky Volkswagen Tiguan 40.1% $12,977 $28,527 Louisiana Volkswagen Tiguan 47.2% $11,977 $28,093 Maine Honda CR-V 29.9% $11,221 $30,832 Maryland Audi A6 37.3% $19,637 $45,361 Massachusetts Chevrolet Camaro 22.9% $17,407 $40,366 Michigan Toyota Camry Hybrid 45.2% $14,561 $33,768 Minnesota Ford Mustang 37.4% $17,945 $39,133 Mississippi Jeep Compass 46.3% $10,663 $26,106 Missouri Honda Accord 35.0% $12,954 $30,597 Montana Honda Civic 19.4% $10,441 $27,661 Nebraska Honda Accord 28.3% $12,798 $31,405 Nevada Toyota Prius 29.4% $11,038 $31,425 New Hampshire Chevrolet Traverse 11.6% $13,162 $36,173 New Jersey Audi A6 42.3% $20,304 $46,539 New Mexico Toyota Camry 48.2% $13,882 $29,308 New York Ford Mustang 26.3% $13,753 $34,385 North Carolina Toyota Camry Hybrid 37.5% $12,994 $31,213 North Dakota Toyota RAV4 41.5% $13,088 $34,478 Ohio Nissan LEAF 48.4% $20,193 $33,845 Oklahoma Honda Accord 42.9% $11,527 $29,232 Oregon Nissan LEAF 34.7% $21,762 $35,325 Pennsylvania Volvo S60 43.4% $14,936 $36,225 Rhode Island Chevrolet Traverse 29.0% $12,549 $34,974 South Carolina Honda Accord 43.4% $12,974 $31,171 South Dakota Honda Accord 24.9% $11,190 $30,269 Tennessee Honda Accord 37.2% $11,976 $30,005 Texas Volvo S60 36.0% $12,018 $33,358 Utah Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 30.9% $13,261 $38,103 Vermont Toyota RAV4 16.4% $9,970 $30,891 Virginia Jeep Wrangler 33.7% $14,565 $39,671 Washington Chevrolet Traverse 30.4% $14,990 $40,258 West Virginia Jeep Compass 35.2% $9,177 $25,381 Wisconsin MINI Countryman 39.2% $15,714 $34,244 Wyoming Ford Escape 17.1% $7,363 $27,975

The used car that has dropped the most in affordability in the most states is the Honda Accord in eight states.

The used car that is priced the highest above the used car affordability threshold is the Nissan LEAF in Florida at 55.5 percent.

Methodology

iSeeCars calculated its Car Affordability Index for new and used cars monthly from April 2019 to August 2022. The Car Affordability Index was calculated as the ratio between median household income (obtained from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (ACS) one-year estimates and projected using the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Earnings reports) and an idealized income for car payments, based on new cars’ and three-year-old used cars’ pricing. An index of 100 means the idealized income for car payments exactly matches household income; values above 100 mean household income is greater than the idealized income for car payments, while values below 100 mean household income is less than the idealized income. Car payments were estimated using Bankrate.com’s published auto loan interest rates and loan terms, and the idealized household income was estimated assuming car payments should be no more than 10% of a household’s annual income. The iSeeCars Car Affordability Index was calculated for new and three-year-old used cars both nationally, by state, and by the Census Bureau’s Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs).

