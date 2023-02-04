OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – In celebrating Black History Month, the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum is giving Oklahomans a peek into the experience of the trail with Black Cowboys: An American Story.

Black Cowboys: An American Story will explore the lives and work of the numerous Black men, women and children – enslaved and free – who labored on the ranches of Texas and participated on cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the twentieth century.

The visual exhibition is set to showcase artifacts, photographs and documents depicting the work and skills of Black cowboys to include insights into the Black West and a more diverse portrait of the American West.

Photo courtesy, Library of Congress, Black Cowboys at home on the range

Also, another documentary free to the public will be shown at the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum on February 4 at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. called Riding Legacy: A Black Cowboy Story and The Rodeo Record which is a exhibition of photographs.

For more information, follow them on Facebook and Instagram @RidingLegacyFilm.