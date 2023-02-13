OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Black History Day was celebrated at the Oklahoma Capitol Monday for the first time.

The Chairman of the Black caucus, Rep. Jason Lowe, hosted the event.

Lt. Gen. Stacey Hawkins, Commander of the Air Force Sustainment Center and Material Command at Tinker Air Force Base was the keynote speaker.

Several schools sent students from kindergarten to 12th gradeto the event.

They were able to visit different booths set-up on the 2nd floor of the Capitol building.

Those booths included one from Oklahoma’s largest companies such as Boeing.

Marching bands from Millwood and Star Spencer High School performed.

The month of February is dedicated to honoring Black History.