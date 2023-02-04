OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – In honor of Black History month, fifth graders at FD Moon Middle School got to learn history with a dose of Thunder star power.

In addition to in-game presentations, the Thunder is set to celebrate Black History Month through player and community appearances for the entire month.

FD Moon fifth graders were given history lessons of notable black Oklahomans through a coloring book created by local Historian Bruce Fisher. Along with Fisher, Thunder player Kenrich Williams led a discussion about some of Oklahoma’s Civil Rights leaders.

Thunder star Williams says, “you got to know your history.”

Thunder players and historian Bruce Fisher showcased the historical impacts of notable African American Oklahomans and also provided every student in the school with a copy of Fisher’s “We Remember...Before and Beyond: An Oklahoma African American History Coloring Book.”