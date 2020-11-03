DACA recipients on pins and needles awaiting election outcome

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Five months ago, Irving Hernandez applauded the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program.

Since President Barack Obama signed the DACA executive order in 2012, nearly 826,000 people have been accepted into the program.

The policy was meant to protect unauthorized immigrants who were brought to the US as minors – known as “Dreamers” – from deportation.

Irving Hernandez from San Diego has earned an aerospace engineering degree while in the DACA program.

Hernandez is one of the so-called “Dreamers.”

Hernandez understands his future likely hinges on the outcome of tomorrow’s presidential election.

“I’m anxious but trying to be as positive as I can,” said Hernandez who plans on attending law school.

A few years back, he graduated with an Aerospace Engineering degree from San Diego State University.

Hernandez fears a Trump victory would lead to another Supreme Court challenge for the DACA program.

“Unfortunately, now the court system, the Supreme Court, is not looking in our favor. Were DACA to go back under this administration and with the majority in court, I don’t think it would survive, my immediate future hangs in the balance with this election.”

Hernandez said he will be watching election results at home with his family.

“I know a lot if hanging in the balance, regardless of what happens, we will persevere” he said.

