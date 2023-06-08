OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local construction company has announced it’s expanding to five cities across the U.S.

UBuildIt, a construction consulting and project management company based in Oklahoma City, is planning to open new franchises in five growing cities:

Flagstaff, Arizona

San Antonio, Texas

Fort Pierce, Florida

Little Rock, Arkansas

Birmingham, Alabama

With the addition of five new franchises, UBuildIt is located in 17 states across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to bring UBuildIt’s unique services to Flagstaff, San Antonio, Fort Pierce, Little Rock, and Birmingham,” said David Rutkauskas , COO of UBuildIt. “Our expansion into these vibrant communities signifies our commitment to empowering homeowners and supporting their dreams of building or renovating their own homes. With our personalized guidance, homeowners will have the opportunity to take control of their projects and make informed decisions every step of the way.”

According to the company, it provides support and guidance to homeowners wanting to be involved in the construction or remodeling process of their home. UBuildIt hopes to provide the same support to more homeowners by expanding.

UbuildIt says the expansion will also provide employment opportunities for skilled individuals such as construction consultants, project managers and administrative staff.