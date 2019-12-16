Skip to content
Clear The Shelters
Millennial Money: Do This Before Adopting Or Buying a Puppy
Andy Cohen Announces That He Has Re-Homed Adopted Dog Wacha
Search Continues for Possible Monkey on the Loose in Mass. Town
It’s a Boy! San Diego Zoo Announces Birth of Endangered Pygmy Hippo
Canine Therapy During COVID-19: a Virtual Wag, a Window Kiss
More Clear The Shelters Headlines
Labrador Retriever Tops the List of Most Popular Dogs in America (Again!)
Animal Rescues Will Need More Help Than Ever Once Coronavirus Restrictions Are Lifted
#StayHomeAndFoster Helps Pets in Need During Coronavirus
Takes a Village: Bear ‘Foster Mom’ Raises Cub Saved by Dog
’Extremely Obese’ Owl Released Back Into Wild After Being Too Fat to Fly
Uninvited Squirrel Wreaks Havoc in Home While Owners Away on Vacation
Dog’s Paintings Raise $4K for Va. Animal Shelter
Sick Dog Wanders Into Philadelphia Home During Storm, Gets Adopted by Homeowners