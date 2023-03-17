OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Staff at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are being forced to make ‘very difficult decisions’ as they are running out of space.

“As you can see dog kennel inventory is on the rise and some very difficult decisions are having to be made. All dogs are urgent. Please do what you can to keep dogs out of the shelter,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 37 animals and recorded just 16 adoptions.

  • Brooks Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chippers Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Happy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Justice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lincoln Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Martina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Puddle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rufus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sugar Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Violet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Brooklyn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cassie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chicken Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Curry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ginger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hector Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hunter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marmalade Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Norman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Orange Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sherbert Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Smokey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Whisker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.