OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Staff at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are being forced to make ‘very difficult decisions’ as they are running out of space.
“As you can see dog kennel inventory is on the rise and some very difficult decisions are having to be made. All dogs are urgent. Please do what you can to keep dogs out of the shelter,” the shelter posted on Facebook.
On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 37 animals and recorded just 16 adoptions.
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.