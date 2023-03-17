OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Staff at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare say they are being forced to make ‘very difficult decisions’ as they are running out of space.

“As you can see dog kennel inventory is on the rise and some very difficult decisions are having to be made. All dogs are urgent. Please do what you can to keep dogs out of the shelter,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 37 animals and recorded just 16 adoptions.

Brooks Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chippers Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Happy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Justice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lincoln Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Martina Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Puddle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rufus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sugar Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Violet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Brooklyn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cassie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Chicken Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Curry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ginger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hector Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Hunter Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Marmalade Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Norman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Orange Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sherbert Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Smokey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Whisker Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.