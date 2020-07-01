Clear The Shelters! Animals are waiting on loving forever homes

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Make a new friend, a best friend.

There are thousands of animals waiting to be adopted into a loving forever home.

This August 29th, KFOR Oklahoma’s News 4 is teaming up with area animal welfare shelters for Clear The Shelters, a great time to adopt a pet.

There are plenty of health benefits that come with having a pet.

They improve your mood and give you plenty of reasons to smile.

Clear The Shelters has helped find loving homes for animals over the past several years and this year, with concerns about COVID-19, you’ll be able to search for a pet that’s right for you via a virtual visit.

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive in August 2020 that helps find loving homes for animals in need. More than 411,000 pets have found their forever homes since 2015.

Here are some things to think about before adopting a pet.