Clear the Shelters event gives metro residents chance to adopt faithful, furry pet for free

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s time to clear the shelters by bringing home a cuddly new family member, and you can do so for free.

We can all use a new, faithful friend, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic keeps many of us indoors. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to provide you that friend, and give some darling dogs and cats a loving home.

The OKC Animal Shelter is offering free adoptions through the month of August as part of this year’s Clear the Shelters event.

Clear the Shelters is traditionally held for just one weekend, but the event has been expanded to a month to space out shelter visitors.

“Our goal is to do as many as we can. We hope by the end of the month to do one thousand adoptions,” said Jon Gary, Superintendent of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare.

Community members seeking to adopt will be asked to show a photo ID and wear a mask when they arrive at the shelter to choose a pet.

The shelter, located at 2811 SE 29th St., normally has 50 to 100 pets at any given time.

