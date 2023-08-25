One of the many loving potential pets up for adoption at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) — Shelters and rescues need relief as most are at or over capacity.

Fostering an animal can help free up space for another animal.

Adoptions also save two lives, the one animal that is adopted and it opening space for another dog or cat.

KFOR is taking part in a Clear The Shelters event on Saturday, August 26.

There will be free or low cost adoptions in Norman.

From 10-4 you can go by the Second Chance Animal Rescue or the Norman Animal Welfare Center.

Second Chance Animal Rescue

4500 24th Ave.

Norman Animal Welfare Center

3428 Jenkins Ave.