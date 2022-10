EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a “poochy” perfect day at Dogapalooza held at Bob Moore Subaru in Edmond.

Dogapalooza at Bob Moore Subaru. Image KFOR.

This doggy adoption event in conjunction with the Bella SPCA featured furry four legged friends seeking forever homes.

Dog at Dogapalooza. Image KFOR.

New adoptees received a pet parent kit. Also, dogs were microchipped for free and there were plenty of portraits taken of some of the cutest dogs.

Dogs at Dogapalooza. Image KFOR.

You could say today really went to the dogs, but that’s a good thing when you’re talking Dogapalooza.