OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Animal Welfare is challenging the community.

The Welfare says they are daring the community to adopt 200 dogs in eight days. They are even waiving fees for dogs 40 pounds and over as part of the challenge.

According to the City of OKC, the challenge ends February 25 with a live doggy fashion show to showcase the Welfare’s adoptable dogs.

Each person or family who adopts a dog during the eight day challenge will be entered into a drawing for “paws-itively perfect goodies” for their new pet.

“Due to severe overcrowding in the shelter, we are calling for the community’s help,” Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said. “You and your loved ones can make a difference in a pet’s life this week. We have some great dogs who are waiting for their forever home.”

According to the Welfare, there are 416 dogs in the shelter, putting the building at 140% capacity.

All adoptable pups at OKC Animal Welfare are up-to-date on vaccinations, microchipped, treated for worms and spayed or neutered, the Welfare says.

The OKC Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th Street and are open from noon – 5:30 p.m. everyday but holidays.

For more information, visit OKC Animal Welfare’s website.