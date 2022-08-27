OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Saturday was Clear The Shelters day in Oklahoma and News 4 teamed up with NBC network as well as six local animal shelters to encourage Oklahomans to adopt.

Families at an OKC animal shelter on Clear The Shelters Day. Image KFOR.

Clear The Shelters has been leading thousands from across the country to adopt from animal shelters since 2005.

“We’ve been wanting a cat for a couple months, so we got a two-for-one deal.” said a family adopting from the OKC Animal Welfare on Clear The Shelters day.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City. For more information, call (405) 297-3100 or visit the shelter’s Facebook page or website.

News 4 is proud to be a sponsor of Clear The Shelters in Oklahoma and we’re glad to see our furry friends find new homes.