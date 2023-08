OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – You’re invited to the Pittie Party!

The OKC Animal Welfare is hosting an adoption event in hopes to adopt out more dogs.

“We’re over capacity — It’s the pits!” said the OKC Animal Welfare on Facebook.

According to the Welfare, the event is Saturday, August 19, from 12-5 p.m. at the OKC Animal Welfare, 2811 SE 29th St.

“Come join the Pittie Party and take home a new best friend!”

For more information, visit OKC Animal Welfare’s Facebook page.