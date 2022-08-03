OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, you are in luck.

The Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is taking part in ‘Clear the Shelters’ from Aug. 1 through Aug. 31.

The goal is to adopt out every adoptable dog by the end of the month.

To help the shelter reach it’s goal, all adoption fees are waived.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100 or visit the shelter’s Facebook page or website.