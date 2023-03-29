OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is in crisis mode as it handles an overwhelming number of dogs.
On March 27, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 50 animals and recorded just five adoptions.
The shelter also had to put down 23 dogs.
Officials say the increase in euthanasia “has been due to the severe overcrowding. We can not sustain being at 140-160% of capacity in our dog kennels. We are now seeing a spike in disease due to the overcrowding.”
Now, the shelter is continuing to ask for support from the community.
The shelter has 407 dogs in its care, meaning it is at 137% capacity.
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.