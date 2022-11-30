OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to be overwhelmed by the number of animals being dropped off at the shelter each day.

On Tuesday, the shelter took in 59 animals and only recorded 13 adoptions.

Sadly, 20 animals had to be euthanized.

Officials say there are 401 dogs in their custody, and 150 cats in their custody.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

  • Alva Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Asher Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bradley Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Carrot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gingie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hades Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mama Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Puff Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Stripes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Donny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Florida Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Gia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Hera Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jake Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jamie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jayjay Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kate Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Krissy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Midnight Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • New York Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nola Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rodeo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Snoop Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Siracha Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tennessee Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Violet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.