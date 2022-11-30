OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to be overwhelmed by the number of animals being dropped off at the shelter each day.
On Tuesday, the shelter took in 59 animals and only recorded 13 adoptions.
Sadly, 20 animals had to be euthanized.
Officials say there are 401 dogs in their custody, and 150 cats in their custody.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.