OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is really struggling to keep up with the number of dogs in its care.
“We are at critical capacity for dogs! Please do whatever you can to keep dogs out of the shelter. Euthanasia due to space is a real concern. Dogs 40 lbs and up are still fee waived adoptions,” the shelter posted on Facebook.
On March 12, the shelter took in 30 animals and recorded 20 adoptions.
The shelter says there are 475 dogs in their care, while their maximum capacity limit is actually set at 297.
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.