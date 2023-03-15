OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is really struggling to keep up with the number of dogs in its care.

“We are at critical capacity for dogs! Please do whatever you can to keep dogs out of the shelter. Euthanasia due to space is a real concern. Dogs 40 lbs and up are still fee waived adoptions,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

On March 12, the shelter took in 30 animals and recorded 20 adoptions.

The shelter says there are 475 dogs in their care, while their maximum capacity limit is actually set at 297.

  • Allie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cash Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Charlie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cowboy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dallas Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dean Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ernie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Freya Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jordyn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Luke Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Max Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Millie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Milo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Milo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Miracle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Reba Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ronnie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tuko Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Runt Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Vixen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Blue Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bosco Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cassie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chi Chi Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Corn chip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Doritos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Emily Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fancy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fritos Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Grey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Katie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Katnip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kiki Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Liam Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mango Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Marigold Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • OJ Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rev Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Dogs who are 40 pounds and heavier are currently free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.