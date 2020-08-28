Oklahoma students get a lesson only a dog can teach

ENID, Okla. – As students at Chisholm Elementary in Enid, Oklahoma start a new school year in the middle of pandemic, they are also meeting a new friend to help make them smile.

Wally, a new therapy dog, will meet with children and staff who need a pick me up.

“He will be helping everyone, teachers, staff, students. If students come in and just need a little pick me up, he will be helping them, or if they need to visit with him,” said Shannon Goodwin, Counselor and Special Education Director at Chisholm Elementary.

