Oklahoma students get a lesson only a dog can teach

ENID, Okla. – As students at Chisholm Elementary in Enid, Oklahoma start a new school year in the middle of pandemic, they are also meeting a new friend to help make them smile.

Wally, a new therapy dog, will meet with children and staff who need a pick me up.

“He will be helping everyone, teachers, staff, students. If students come in and just need a little pick me up, he will be helping them, or if they need to visit with him,” said Shannon Goodwin, Counselor and Special Education Director at Chisholm Elementary.

If you need a furry friend of your own, it’s Clear the Shelters time! Both OKC Animal Welfare at 2811 SE 29th Street in Oklahoma City, and Friends of Mustang Animal Shelter at 530 W. SW 59th in Mustang are offering free or reduced cost adoptions until the end of August.

 

