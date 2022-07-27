OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Workers at the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter continue to be overwhelmed by the number of animals in their care.

On July 25, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 77 animals but only adopted out 14 animals that day.

Officials say 22 animals were transferred to other organizations, while nine animals were euthanised.

Right now, the shelter has 410 dogs and 165 cats in their care.

  • Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Candycorn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Candycorn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Carrot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Carrot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cashew Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cashew Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Chip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Chip Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cinnabon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cinnabon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Colby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Colby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fancy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Fancy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Einstein Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Einstein Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Dottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dillon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Dillon Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Dice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dave Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Dave Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Daisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cricket Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Cricket Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fanny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Fanny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Finn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Finn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fiona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Fiona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fluffington Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Fluffington Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Harry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Harry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Illyana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Illyana Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jasper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Jet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Jet Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lani Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Lani Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pebbles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Pebbles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Patch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Patch Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Olive Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Muffin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Muffin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • May Liz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    May Liz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Mara Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Maisy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lolli Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Lolli Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Little Dot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Little Dot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Roxie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Roxie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Socks Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Socks Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Taffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Taffy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Takari Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Takari Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Tawny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Tawny Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Titan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Titan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bear Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Venus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Venus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Peanut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Peanut Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nugget Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Nugget Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Milo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Milo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Louise Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Louise Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Joey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Joey Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Corndog Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Corndog Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • CJ Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    CJ Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bowser Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
    Bowser Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.