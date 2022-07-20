OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to operate well above capacity for both dogs and cats.

Right now, the shelter has 444 dogs in their care and 244 cats. The shelter’s capacity is supposed to be set at 297 dogs and 190 cats.

On Tuesday alone, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 64 animals, including 50 dogs.

However, they only had 20 animals adopted and three dogs returned to their owners.

Macikeen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Suzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pinot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Scottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Raz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Prada Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ozzie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Meila Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Amor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Aurora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buffus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Lucy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ellie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dove Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Corky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Noodles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Shadow Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Herbie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Griffin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fiona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Fancy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Emmerson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Edna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Duncan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Colby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Buttons Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Candy Corn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Axel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Astro Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Arabella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Amber Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.