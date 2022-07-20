OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to operate well above capacity for both dogs and cats.
Right now, the shelter has 444 dogs in their care and 244 cats. The shelter’s capacity is supposed to be set at 297 dogs and 190 cats.
On Tuesday alone, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 64 animals, including 50 dogs.
However, they only had 20 animals adopted and three dogs returned to their owners.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.