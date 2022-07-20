OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Animal Welfare continues to operate well above capacity for both dogs and cats.

Right now, the shelter has 444 dogs in their care and 244 cats. The shelter’s capacity is supposed to be set at 297 dogs and 190 cats.

On Tuesday alone, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare took in 64 animals, including 50 dogs.

However, they only had 20 animals adopted and three dogs returned to their owners.

  • Macikeen Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Suzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pinot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Scottie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Raz Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Prada Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Alice Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ozzie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Meila Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Amor Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Aurora Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buffus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Lucy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ellie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dove Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Corky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Noodles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Shadow Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Herbie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Griffin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Henry Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fiona Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Fancy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Emmerson Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Dakota Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Edna Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Duncan Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Colby Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Buttons Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Candy Corn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Axel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Astro Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Arabella Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Amber Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.