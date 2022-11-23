OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats are hoping for a home this holiday season.
On Nov. 21, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare recorded 20 adoptions but took in 35 animals.
Officials say 10 dogs had to be euthanized.
In all, the shelter has 424 dogs when the max capacity is 297. The shelter also has 175 cats.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.
All dogs 40 pounds and heavier are free to adopt.
All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.
It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.
For more information, call (405) 297-3100.