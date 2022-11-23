OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats are hoping for a home this holiday season.

On Nov. 21, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare recorded 20 adoptions but took in 35 animals.

Officials say 10 dogs had to be euthanized.

In all, the shelter has 424 dogs when the max capacity is 297. The shelter also has 175 cats.

Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Candycorn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Grizzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maragold Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mellow Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Mercedes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Micky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Moose Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nellybell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nessa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nikki Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Norman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nugget Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Olisa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oscar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pebbles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Peeper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pegasus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Penelope Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pink Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pistachio Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pokadot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pretty Paws Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Princess Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pumpkin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Queen Mary Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Raven Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Reese Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rodger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Silver Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Amelia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Apollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Ariel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Corky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Holly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Izzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Kali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nebraska Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nevada Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

New Hampshire Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Noelle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Searg Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Sophia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Todd Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Washington Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

West Virginia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Wisconsin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.

All dogs 40 pounds and heavier are free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.