OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Dozens of adoptable dogs and cats are hoping for a home this holiday season.

On Nov. 21, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare recorded 20 adoptions but took in 35 animals.

Officials say 10 dogs had to be euthanized.

In all, the shelter has 424 dogs when the max capacity is 297. The shelter also has 175 cats.

  • Alex Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Candycorn Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Grizzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maragold Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maxwell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mellow Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Mercedes Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Micky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Moose Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nellybell Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nessa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nikki Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Norman Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nugget Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Olisa Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Oscar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pebbles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Peeper Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pegasus Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Penelope Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pink Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pistachio Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pokadot Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Polly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pretty Paws Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Princess Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pumpkin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Queen Mary Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Raven Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Reese Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rodger Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rusty Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Silver Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Amelia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Apollo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Ariel Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Corky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Holly Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Izzy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Kali Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nebraska Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nevada Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • New Hampshire Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Noelle Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Searg Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Sophia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Todd Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Washington Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • West Virginia Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Wisconsin Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is hosting an adoption event on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.

All dogs 40 pounds and heavier are free to adopt.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.