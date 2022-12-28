OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.

Currently, the shelter has 65 dogs and 18 cats who are in need of a home.

  • Boxcar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Bandit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Calie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Captain Cuddles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cotton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Cricket Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Darling Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Maryjane Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Nemo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Paint Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pearl Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Pony Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Puff Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Rocky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
  • Stevie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare
If you’re not completely on board with adopting, the shelter says you can flash foster a dog for the new year.

All dogs who are 6-months-old and older qualify for the program. Just pick out a dog now through Dec. 31.

You can return your New Year’s Pooch beginning on Jan. 3.

Adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds are currently waived.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.