OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new addition to the family, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it has dozens of loving dogs and cats in need of homes.

Currently, the shelter has 65 dogs and 18 cats who are in need of a home.

Boxcar Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Bandit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Biscuit Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Calie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Captain Cuddles Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cotton Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Cricket Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Darling Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Maryjane Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Missy Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Nemo Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Paint Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pearl Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Pony Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Puff Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Rocky Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

Stevie Oklahoma City Animal Welfare

If you’re not completely on board with adopting, the shelter says you can flash foster a dog for the new year.

All dogs who are 6-months-old and older qualify for the program. Just pick out a dog now through Dec. 31.

You can return your New Year’s Pooch beginning on Jan. 3.

Adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds are currently waived.

All adoptable dogs are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on appropriate vaccinations.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 S.E. 29th St. in Oklahoma City.

It is open for adoptions and lost & found pets from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. every day but holidays.

For more information, call (405) 297-3100.